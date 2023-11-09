Fernando Santos shocked the world at Qatar 2022 by not including Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal‘s starting lineup during the knockout stages. The 38-year-old started on the bench both in the 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16 and in the shocking 1-0 loss to Morocco in the quarterfinals, which knocked them out of the World Cup.

The elimination cost Santos his job, and his decisions also took a toll on his relationship with Ronaldo. In an interview with Portuguese newspaper ABOLA, the 69-year-old manager revealed they haven’t spoken since the World Cup.

“We don’t talk anymore. I don’t know what the day was… We haven’t spoken since I came from Qatar,” Santos said, but he clarified that it has nothing to do with the game of Switzerland. Besides, the manager hopes that Ronaldo can forgive him.

“I believe that one day we will meet, we will look at each other and think: ‘We have always had this relationship’. There’s no hurt on my part. I realize that at the time he was hurt, and I realize that maybe he is still hurt. But the relationship we had is not just any relationship,” he said.

The 69-year-old says he always tells his players he always separates the athlete from the man, which is why he expects to make amends with Ronaldo at some point. “My relationship with Cristiano hasn’t changed at all. I hope that one day the current situation will change. If it doesn’t happen, be patient. I’m sad, but that’s it.”

Fernando Santos explains why Ronaldo was benched at the World Cup

Apart from giving insight into the status of his relationship with Ronaldo, Santos reflected on his decision to bench him when it mattered the most in Qatar. The veteran striker was still the team’s face, so many were shocked not to see him in Portugal’s starting eleven.

“I made a decision that was strategic in Qatar,“ Santos explained. “You need to understand a little. I just said that he is the best in the world. And it is. But there was a moment in his career that was very difficult.“

Santos then recalled everything that happened to the 5x Ballon d’Or winner in the months prior to the World Cup. Apart from dropping down the pecking order at Manchester United after Erik ten Hag took over, he suffered a familiar tragedy with the loss of one of two twin children. “That moment moved him a lot and then it’s the sports part. Cristiano didn’t do pre-season. He was two months without training. Then he returns to Manchester United, but is practically not used.”

In Santos eyes’, Cristiano was still in his best physical condition. So that wasn’t the reason he lost his place in the lineup. But the forward’s rythm during games didn’t convince the coach.

“We tried, during those games before the World Cup, and then in the first games of the World Cup itself, for him to enter the rhythms of the game, which was what he was missing. If he was going to do a sprint with some colleague, or were to do an endurance test, he might win. It has nothing to do with it, it was a strategic issue. I felt during the first games that strategically for Portugal it was better. And for him it could also be better. The thought was like this: ‘I want to change this a little, I need someone with more of this kind of characteristics.’ But he was still very important,” Santos said.

Santos suggests Ronaldo ‘misunderstood’ why he was benched

Santos said this wasn’t the first time he had to deal with this kind of situation, in which he had to explain a veteran star he would not start. He says this hasn’t created problems before, but with Ronaldo it was a bit different.

“Now, it is true that on the day of the game, in the morning, when I went to explain to him that he was not going to play and why he was not going to play, he misunderstood. If I notice his reaction? I get it! I have already mentioned that that period was of great anxiety for him, I realize the reaction because for him he is a great friend who leaves him out. But I couldn’t guide myself around, you know? I’m still the same with him. For my part, the relationship is the same and he continues to be like a son or a younger brother to me,” Santos added.

It’s safe to say Qatar 2022 is not a pleasant memory for Ronaldo. Since it may have been his last World Cup, his expectation was to have a much different campaign. Not only did he suffer a painful elimination with Portugal, but Cristiano didn’t even get the playing time he desired.