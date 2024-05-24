One of Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammates at Real Madrid wants to play in the MLS and join Lionel Messi's Inter Miami this summer.

MLS is receiving several top players recently. Now, it seems like another star could move to the United States, as a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid wants to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

In 2023, David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami, decided to sign several stars for his club. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets reunited at the Herons, creating an astonishing squad in the MLS.

Messi opened the gate for the arrival of more stars, even to other teams. Olivier Giroud will be part of LAFC, a club that signed Hugo Lloris last year. And now, a multiple Champions League winner is on Inter Miami’s radar to join their cause this summer.

Report: Real Madrid’s centre-back wants to join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Inter Miami has brought several stars to play alongside Lionel Messi. However, it seems like its defense need a boost, and that’s why they are targeting a 5-time Champions League winner to bolster it.

According to Relevo, Nacho Fernandez is under Inter Miami’s radar for this summer. The centre-back will become a free agent in June, and reports suggest that his destiny is in the MLS.

Fernandez, who played with Cristiano Ronaldo for six years, will play his last game with Real Madrid in the upcoming Champions League final. Afterward, he is set to sign a lucrative contract with an MLS club, though it is still unknown which one.

Nacho Fernandez is set to play in the MLS this year

Rumors suggest that San Diego Football Club, expansion team that will make its debut in MLS in 2025, is also following Nacho’s situation closely. This new club wants to sign several stars, and having a solid centre-back as the Spanish player is very important for the franchise.

Which other players want to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

The MLS has become a very attractive destination for players who no longer wish to continue playing in Europe. The economic incentives are crucial, but the league’s continually improving level of play also plays a significant role.

According to rumors, another big star who could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, besides Nacho, is Luka Modric. The midfielder might leave Real Madrid this summer, seeking a new opportunity in the MLS.