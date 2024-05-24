Where does Lionel Messi rank among the all-time top earners in Major League Soccer? Let’s find out.

Lionel Messi is reportedly earning $20.4 million in Major League Soccer. This figure represents just his playing salary; omitted are all the percentages he receives from Adidas and Apple TV, as well as other backend payments from his once-in-a-lifetime deal.

Messi’s salary dwarfs many in the league, with just the GOAT’s salary alone eclipsing the budget of 25 teams in the league. When all is said and done, Messi will be the highest-paid player in the history of MLS.

Counting the $12 million earned in the first half of 2023 and the $20.4 million this year, Messi will have earned a total of $32.4 million in playing salary alone. Who are the other highest-paid players of all time in MLS?

The Highest Paid Players in MLS History

According to Bolavip in Argentina, and not counting David Beckham, who earned $36 million in playing salary in total but made an estimated $477 million on the backend of his deal with MLS since his arrival, these are the top three other highest-paid players in MLS history:

Jozy Altidore, the American striker, can’t complain about the deal he signed with MLS, of which he is still being paid a $2,242,574 compensation despite not having played in the league for over a year.

Altidore has earned a grand total of $42,434,250 since the day he signed his MLS contract.

Italian forward Lorenzo Insigne has earned a total of $44.8 million so far in his Toronto FC career.

Then there is Michael Bradley, who comes in at $45 million earned in his 10 seasons with TFC. Bradley is still being paid by the league in 2024 despite retiring and taking up coaching, earning $725,000.