Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are on a fantastic roll during the 2024 MLS season.

Lionel Messi was finally stopped in the MLS during the match between Inter Miami and DC United. After scoring 10 goals in his first nine games, Leo couldn’t find the net at Chase Stadium.

However, thanks to a brilliant play by Sergio Busquets, The Herons maintained their unbeaten streak of nine games. In the 90+4′ minute, the Spanish midfielder delivered an incredible assist, leaving Leonardo Campana alone in front of the goalkeeper.

The Ecuadorian forward didn’t miss the opportunity and, with an impressive shot, secured the final 1-0 score. With this result, Inter Miami have 31 points and remain as the best team in the Eastern Conference.

It’s important to remember that Messi will play only three more games with his club before leaving to play in Copa America for Argentina. Those matches are against Vancouver, Atlanta United and St. Louis.