Cruz Azul and Monterrey square off this weekend in the Wild Card round of the Liga MX 2021 Torneo Apertura playoffs. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this thrilling game in the US.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for Liga MX 2021 Playoffs

Club competition is back after the November international break. The Liga MX regular season is on the books, and it's time for the 2021 Apertura playoffs to begin. Cruz Azul host Monterrey at Estadio Azteca in the Wild Card round, here find out when, where, and how to watch it in the US.

The Guard1anes Tournament champions have surprisingly failed to qualify directly for the playoffs, and they'll have to get through this stage first. Juan Reynoso's men, who lost to Pumas on Matchday 17, finished eighth in the standings with 23 points.

But Rayados' appearance in this round is algo quite shocking. Javier Aguirre's men were expected to secure a top-four finish, but a six-game winless run has seen them drop to ninth place and finish the regular season with 22 points.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Date

Cruz Azul and Monterrey will face each other on Sunday, November 21, at Estadio Azteca. Last time they met in the regular season, the points were shared as Jose Alfonso Alvarado Perez's equalizer for Rayados cancelled out Jonathan Javier Rodriguez's opener for Los Cementeros.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey

The game to be played between Cruz Azul and Monterrey in the first round of the Liga MX 2021 Playoffs will be broadcast in the US on TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA.