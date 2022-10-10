Cruz Azul and Monterrey will clash for the first quarterfinals match of the 2022 Luga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs. Check out here all the match information: when, where and how to watch this game.

Everything is set for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs. Cruz Azul and Monterrey will face each other in the series, and both teams will give their all to reach the semi-finals. Here, check out all the information you need about this match such as date, time and where to watch. You can stream it on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial in the US.

Cruz Azul is coming from the Reclassification, in which they beat Club Leon 1-0 on Saturday to get into the quarterfinals. It was a narrow victory, thanks to a goal by Jose Ignacio Rivero. Now, they will face one of the most regular teams in the tournament.

Los Rayados qualified in second place overall, with 10 wins, five draws and only two early defeats. However, they won’t get too confident against La Máquina, as everything can happen at this stage of the tournament.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Date

Cruz Azul and Monterrey will face each other for the first match of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarterfinalson Wednesday, October 12 at Azteca Stadium. In the only duel between both teams during the Apertura, Monterrey won 3-2 at the Volcán.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free Cruz Azul vs Monterrey in the US

The first match between Cruz Azul and Monterrey for the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can also watch it on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN USA, Univision.