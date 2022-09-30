Chelsea will visit Crystal Palace on Saturday at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London in a match for the 9th round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Check out everything you need to know about this English league game, such the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream it online in your country. If you live in the United States, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).
The Blues have not started the new Premier League season as expected and know that they have to win the three points on Saturday to stay close to teams like Arsenal and Manchester City in the fight for the title.
Crystal Palace have been struggling so far in the 2022-2023 Premier League season. They have accumulated three domestic league games without victories and have only won once in the PL season (3-1 to Aston Villa).
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time
Australia: 12:00 AM (Sunday)
Bahamas: 10:00 AM
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Barbados: 10:00 AM
Belize: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Brunei: 10:00 PM
Burundi: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM ET
Ethiopia: 5:00 PM
Fiji: 2:00 AM (Sunday)
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Lesotho: 4:00 PM
Liberia: 2:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Malta: 4:00 PM
Mauritius: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Namibia: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Pakistan: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Rwanda: 4:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 2:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM
Sudan: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM ET
Zambia: 4:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 4:00 PM
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: Csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Barbados: Csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Cameroon: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Fiji: Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport 7/HD
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2
Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 2, Talksport 2 Radio UK
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD2
Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK
United States: FuboTV (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC
Zambia: SuperSport Variety 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now