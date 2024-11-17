Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes finally get good news. A key player is back to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have a 9-0 record, but, that perfect season might be at risk when they face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on the road.

As it’s been a constant throughout the year, the Chiefs are battling through injuries. It’s important to remember they’ve already lost Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice, while Isiah Pacheco hasn’t been able to come back after suffering a fractured fibula.

However, Reid and Patrick Mahomes finally received good news. A key player for their offense is back and could have a massive impact following the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins.

What players are out for the Chiefs today against Bills?

Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu are out for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, Andy Reid gets back an important wide receiver.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will finally play after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. This represents the first time that JuJu starts alongside DeAndre Hopkins. A massive boost for Patrick Mahomes.

