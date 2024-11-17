Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs get back star player for game against Bills

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes finally get good news. A key player is back to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have a 9-0 record, but, that perfect season might be at risk when they face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on the road.

As it’s been a constant throughout the year, the Chiefs are battling through injuries. It’s important to remember they’ve already lost Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice, while Isiah Pacheco hasn’t been able to come back after suffering a fractured fibula.

However, Reid and Patrick Mahomes finally received good news. A key player for their offense is back and could have a massive impact following the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins.

Advertisement

What players are out for the Chiefs today against Bills?

Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu are out for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, Andy Reid gets back an important wide receiver.

Advertisement

JuJu Smith-Schuster will finally play after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. This represents the first time that JuJu starts alongside DeAndre Hopkins. A massive boost for Patrick Mahomes.

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear about Harrison Butker&#039;s injury and confirms who will replace kicker with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear about Harrison Butker's injury and confirms who will replace kicker with Chiefs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Report: Neymar to rescind Al Hilal contract for big change in his career
Soccer

Report: Neymar to rescind Al Hilal contract for big change in his career

Buffaloes News: HC Deion Sanders delivers heartfelt message to Travis Hunter following win over Utah
College Football

Buffaloes News: HC Deion Sanders delivers heartfelt message to Travis Hunter following win over Utah

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Better Collective Logo