Cuba U20 face Panama U20 for the round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Cuba U20 vs Panama U20: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship

Cuba U20 and Panama U20 will face each other for the round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV for the US.

The Cuban team got off to a great start in the group stage by winning the first two games, first against Canada U20 1-0 (against the underdogs) and then against Saint Kitts and Nevis 6-0. However, they were defeated in Matchday 3 by the United States, although they still passed the round and now they must show if they are ready to fight for important things.

In the case of Panama U20, they finished 3rd in their group after beating Aruba, losing to Guatemala and drawing with El Salvador. For the moment, the Panamanians have not shown great virtues and being in these instances it is time that they begin to do so since the passage to the quarterfinals is at stake.

Cuba U20 vs Panama U20: Date

Cuba U20 and Panama U20 will face each other at the Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Cuba U20 vs Panama U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Cuba U20 and Panama U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Cuba U20 and Panama U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN, ViX.

How to watch Cuba U20 and Panama U20 anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

