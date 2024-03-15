DC United vs Inter Miami: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 16, 2024

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami embark on their MLS journey as they prepare to clash with DC United on Matchday 4. DC United, eager to climb to the summit of the standings, pose a formidable challenge. This guide furnishes essential details for tuning into the match, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming platforms accessible in your region.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami continues its journey in the MLS with renewed determination compared to the 2024 season. They are currently leading the Eastern Conference and are determined to maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Having recently overcome a tough series against Nashville SC, their confidence is high. However, it would be unwise to underestimate their opponents in this upcoming match against DC United, who are also aiming for significant achievements this year.

DC United vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (March 17)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (March 17)

Canada: 2:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (March 17)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (March 17)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

DC United vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

The 2024 MLS regular season clash between DC United and Inter Miami will be available for global viewing through MLS League Pass on Apple TV. Fans in the United States can also tune in to the game on SiriusXM FC.