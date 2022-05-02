Emelec will visit Deportivo Tachira looking for their first victory in this Conmebol Libertadores 2022. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, prediction and odds in the United States.

The second and third of the standings, Deportivo Tachira and Emelec will face each other in what will be a crucial duel in search of remaining in second place in Group A of this 2022 Copa Libertadores. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Deportivo Tachira are second in Group A with 4 points, in which Palmeiras are the absolute leaders, having won all their games very solidly. The advantage that Tachira had, and that Emelec did not take advantage of, was the victory against Independiente Petrolero, the weakest team in the group: while the Venezuelans beat the Bolivians 2-1, the Ecuadorians tied 1-1.

For this reason, this will be a crucial game for Emelec. A loss could leave them on the verge of elimination, taking into account the more than likely victory of Palmeiras against Independiente Petrolero. The tie doesn't seem to help much either, since Tachira would keep its second place and the 2 points advantage that with two games to play, could be decisive.

Deportivo Tachira vs Emelec: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 6:15 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo, San Cristobal, Venezuela

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Deportivo Tachira vs Emelec: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

Deportivo Tachira vs Emelec: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There aren't too many games in history between these two teams. In addition to Group A of the current edition, they had only coincided in the same group once in history in the 2016 edition of the Conmebol Libertadores. On that occasion it was a victory for each of them.

The last confrontation between the two was 1-1 in Ecuador, a result that clearly favored the Venezuelans, who also won against Independiente Petrolero, something that Emelec could not do and that leaves them in a complicated position and with the need to win to not be so complicated thinking about the last two games, one of which will be against Palmeiras.

How to watch or live stream Deportivo Tachira vs Emelec in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, May 3 at the Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Deportivo Tachira and Emelec will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español.

Deportivo Tachira vs Emelec: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Emelec are the favorite with +145 odds, while Tachira have +185. A tie would finish in a +240 payout.

Caliente Deportivo Tachira +185 Tie +240 Emelec +145

*Odds via Caliente