Deportivo Tachira and Palmeiras will face each other at the Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo in the first game of the Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2022 group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this CL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

The last champions begin their journey to defend the title obtained against Flamengo last season. Fortunately for them, they have been drawn into a group that does not include any other candidate for the title, which makes them heavy favorites to advance to the round of 16 as first of the group.

In the case of Tachira, they will undoubtedly be one of those who will compete for second place. The toughest rival they have in the group, after Palmeiras of course, is Emelec and surely both will fight for that precious second place. That is why the games against the Brazilians will be vital: perhaps in the end the group will be decided based on who was able to take points from Palmeiras.

Deportivo Tachira vs Palmeiras: Date

This first group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Deportivo Tachira and Palmeiras will be played at the Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo on Wednesday, April 6 at 8:00 (ET).

Deportivo Tachira vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Deportivo Tachira vs Palmeiras

The first group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Deportivo Tachira and Palmeiras can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.