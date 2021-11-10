Ecuador will host Venezuela for Matchday 13 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Find out here what you need to know about this soccer match such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Ecuador and Venezuela will face each other in Quito for Matchday 13 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts are coming to this match in the third position of the standings, behind Brazil and Argentina. However, La Tricolor only added one point from their last two encounters in the tournament after losing to Venezuela (2-1) in Caracas and drawing with Colombia (0-0).

Meanwhile, Venezuela are still at the bottom of the standings with almost no possibility of going to Qatar 2022. However, La Vinotinto will like to get another win against Gustavo Alfaro’s men to get good sensations, specially after losing 3-0 to Chile last time out.

Ecuador vs Venezuela: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador.

Ecuador vs Venezuela: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Ecuador vs Venezuela: Storylines

La Vinotinto and La Tricolor have faced each other on 29 occasions. Ecuador have the advantage in the all-time series with 14 victories, while Venezuela have won 11 times so far. They have drawn in 5 matches. In their encounter last month, Venezuela came from behind to defeat La Tri 2-1 with goals from Eduard Bello and Darwin Machis.

How to watch or live stream Ecuador vs Venezuela in the US

The match between Ecuador and Venezuela for Matchday 13 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers to be played on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in Quito will be broadcasted in the US by FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fubo Sports Network.

Ecuador vs Venezuela: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to DraftKings, Ecuador are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -260, while Venezuela have odds of +850. A tie would end up in a +370 payout.

DraftKings Ecuador -260 Tie +370 Venezuela +850

*Odds by DraftKings