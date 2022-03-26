El Salvador will face Costa Rica this Sunday, March 27 in a game in a game corresponding to Matchday 13 of the Concacaf final octagonal. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game in the US.

El Salvador and Costa Rica will face each other this Sunday, March 27 in a game valid for the Matchday 13 of the Concacaf final octagonal. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it in the Us on Paramount + (free trial).

Costa Rica achieved an important home victory over Canada, the leaders, which allows them to continue dreaming of being in the next World Cup in Qatar. Arriving at Matchday 13, there are only 5 teams that are fighting for the three direct tickets and the chance to play the playoffs, and Costa Rica is one of them. It will be essential to win the two remaining games.

On the El Salvador side, although they had mathematical chances before Matchday 12 was played, the truth is that they lost them all and now they don't even have a chance to fight for a place in the playoffs. The best thing you can do is take advantage of these two remaining Matchdays to get your team ready for future commitments.

El Salvador vs Costa Rica: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Cuscatlan Stadium, San Salvador, El Salvador

Live Stream: Paramount +

El Salvador vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

El Salvador vs Costa Rica: Storylines

As might be expected, the statistics between these two rivals are largely dominated by Costa Rica. The "Ticos", in a total of 57 games, have won 36, while El Salvador could only do it in 9. In addition, there were 12 draws. The last time they met was on October 11, 2021 with a 2-1 Costa Rican victory.

How to watch or live stream El Salvador vs Costa Rica in the US

The game that El Salvador will play against Costa Rica for the Matchday 13 of the Concacaf final octagonal can be watched in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

El Salvador vs Costa Rica: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Costa Rica are the favorite with 1.36 odds, while El Salvador have 8.50. A draw would finish in a 4.75 payout.

