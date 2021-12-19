The AC Milan, the second in the standings will visit Empoli, who are looking to reach the qualification zone for the Europa League, in a match valid for matchday 19 of Serie A. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Serie A game in the US.

AC Milan will visit Empoli in a match valid for matchday 19 of Serie A. The Milan team comes from a painful defeat last matchday and will seek to recover from it against Empoli that want to reach the qualifying positions for the Europa League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Serie A game. In the United States, it will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) and Parmount+ (free trial).

AC Milan is second in the standings of Serie A this 2021/22 season. Last matchday they lost to Napoli 1-0, and that prevented them from reaching 42 points, which would have left them very close to the current leader, Inter (43). That is why now the "Rossoneri" are looking to recover and get as close as possible to the top of the standings.

Opposite will be the regular season Empoli: in 18 games they have won 8, tied 3 and lost 7. Nothing extraordinary, but not a total disaster either. With 27 points they are only 4 out of the qualifying positions for the next Europa League and that will surely be the goal for the team from the city of the same name.

Empoli vs AC Milan: Date

It will be the perfect chance for AC Milan to win and not lose track of their rival, Inter. For Empoli, trying to take the three points before an always difficult opponent such as this Milan is difficult, but not impossible. It would be a victory that could help a lot in the goal of qualifying for international tournaments. This game will take place on Wednesday, December 22 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Empoli vs AC Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Empoli vs AC Milan

This game in which the two seek get points to be able to achieve different objectives (AC Milan, to approach Inter at the top of the standings; and Empoli, to obtain points that allow them to enter an international tournament) will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) and Parmount+ (free trial).

