Empoli faces Milan (the second in the standings) at home at the Carlo Castellani Stadium in a game corresponding to matchday 19.

Milan will visit Empoli at the Carlo Castellani Stadium this Wednesday, December 21 at 2:45 PM (ET) seeking to reach Inter at the top of the table of standings. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this Serie A game. In the United States, it will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial).

Milan is looking to reach the top of the standings. They come from losing their last match 1-0 against Napoli, which if they had won it today would have 42 points, only one less than the current leader of the tournament, Inter. That is why Zlatan Ibrahimović’s team will seek to obtain all three points in order to be close to the top of the standings.

In the case of Empoli, they have been doing nothing extraordinary in this Serie A. 8 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses for a balance of 27 points is not something outstanding, but if we take into account that it is a team that has just achieved promotion this season, and that it’s only four points from the qualifying zone for the Europa League, what has been done by the team from the city with the same name is valued much more.

Empoli vs AC Milan: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: The Stadio comunale Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy

Live Stream: Fubo TV and Paramount+

Empoli vs AC Milan: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Empoli vs AC Milan: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It is not surprising for what both teams have been throughout history (AC Milan a very winning team both in Italy and on the European continent; while Empoli, a team with several promotions and relegation) that the dominator of Head -to-Head be AC Milan: in 28 games, there were 16 victories for the “Rossoneri”, 9 draws and 3 “Azzurri” victories.

This will be the 29th between both teams, and they are in search of very different objectives: on the local side, to obtain points to preserve the category and get closer to the qualification zone for the Europa League; while the visitors will go in search of a victory that brings them as close as possible to Inter, current leaders of Serie A.

This game between Empoli and AC Milan (looking to reach the highest of the standings) at the Carlo Castellani Stadium for this Serie A matchday 19 will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial) in the US.

Empoli vs AC Milan: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the AC Milan are the favorites with -125 odds, while Empoli have +340. A tie would finish in a +295 payout.

DraftKings Empoli +340 Tie +295 AC Milan -125

*Odds vis DraftKings