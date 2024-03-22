England vs Brazil: How to watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 23, 2024

Brazil and England will face against each other in a 2024 international friendly game. Explore details about this upcoming clash, including options for tuning in via television or live streaming services available in your country.

As Brazil and England gear up for significant challenges on the continental stage, the Copa America 2024 awaits the South Americans while Euro 2024 beckons the English. The clash between these two world champions adds an extra layer of excitement for fans who relish high-quality soccer.

This friendly encounter holds immense importance for both teams as they fine-tune their strategies ahead of these pivotal tournaments. It serves as invaluable preparation, allowing Brazil and England to iron out any weaknesses and refine their strengths in anticipation of the challenges that lie ahead.

England vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (March 24)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (March 24)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

England vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

Indonesia: Vision+, K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel, RCTI,RCTI+

Ireland: Channel 4, Virgin Media Two

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Channel 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Network, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, ViX