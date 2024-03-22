Why was Neymar not called up to play for Brazil vs England and Spain?

Neymar was supposed to be one of the biggest stars of Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. However, injuries have derailed the next stage of his career after a shocking transfer from PSG.

The Brazilian player is still only 32-years old and, although he chose money instead competitiveness at the club level, that doesn’t mean his quest for trophies has ended with the national team.

Right now, the 2024 Copa America is not an option for Neymar due to a big knee injury but, the World Cup in 2026 should be his greatest chance to finally give his country a victory on that event. He might even fight one last time against historic rivals like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Why is Neymar not playing for Brazil vs England?

Neymar will not play for Brazil against England in an International Friendly at Wembley because he is still recovering from the left knee injury suffered last October during a World Cup qualifier at Uruguay.

Furthermore, Brazil’s medical staff confirmed a few days ago that it’s almost impossible for Ney to play in the 2024 Copa America. His return is expected for the start of the 2024-2025 Saudi Pro League in August.

Of course, if Neymar makes a full recovery, he should lead Brazil in the 2026 World Cup which will be played in Mexico, the United States and Canada.