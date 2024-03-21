In this captivating March 2024 fixture, England are set to clash with Brazil in an international friendly. This preview delves into the expected starting lineups for each team, highlighting the match’s projected vigor and competitive edge, suggesting a closely contested battle that could be closer than initially anticipated.

[Watch England vs Brazil online free in the US on Fubo]

This friendly stands out as one of the most intriguing fixtures of the FIFA Matchday, featuring two world champions and soccer giants from UEFA and CONMEBOL. It promises to be a highly intense encounter between teams gearing up for two major competitions.

For England, Euro 2024 loom as a significant challenge. High expectations are set for the team, which aims to break a streak of near-misses and finally secure a major title. Brazil, similarly, are looking to overcome years of disappointments. They head into Copa America 2024 as one of the favorites, alongside Argentina, eager to reclaim their top status.

England probable lineup

England seek to prepare in the best way for a tough Euro 2024.

England possible lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Gomez; Foden, Rice, Bellingham; Bowen, Watkins, Rashford.

Brazil probable lineup

Brazil want to break the bad streak of negative results in the Copa America 2024, and for them they want to prepare in the best way.

Brazil possible lineup: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison.