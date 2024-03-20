How to watch England vs Brazil FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 23, 2024

This FIFA Matchday in March 2024 features a highly anticipated friendly between two footballing giants, England and Brazil. For fans eager to immerse themselves in this clash of titans, detailed information about the date, kickoff time, and a range of viewing options in the United States is readily available.

[Watch England vs Brazil FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match is one of the must-watch duels among the various intriguing encounters scheduled for this FIFA Matchday. It features a clash between two powerhouses from UEFA and Conmebol, both of whom are world champion teams, setting the stage for a thrilling match.

Brazil and England are gearing up for significant challenges at the continental level, with the Copa America 2024 on the horizon for the South Americans and Euro 2024 for the English. This friendly match serves as an excellent preparation for both teams as they look forward to these upcoming tournaments.

When will the England vs Brazil game be played?

The 2024 friendly game between England and Brazil will be played this Saturday, March 23 at 3:00 PM (ET).

England vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Where to watch England vs Brazil

This 2024 friendly game between England and Brazil will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Foxsports.com.