England will face Iceland in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

England will play against Iceland in what will be a 2024 international friendly match. This detailed preview covers the venue and offers various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch England vs Iceland live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

One of the long-standing challenges for English soccer is the absence of a Euro Championship in its trophy cabinet, making it the most elusive tournament since its inception. This year, as one of the main contenders, England will aim for a strong performance with the hope of winning the title.

To prepare, they seek to arrive in peak condition, and a friendly against an opponent like Iceland, though not among the best, can still present challenges. Iceland, having fallen behind compared to its strong performances in Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, is looking to face a strong rival to improve for future matches.

England vs Iceland: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (June 4)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 4)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Iceland: 6:45 PM

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 4)

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 4)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

Andri Gudjohnsen of Iceland – IMAGO / NurPhoto

England vs Iceland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

Iceland Viaplay Iceland, Stöð 2 Sport

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: Channel 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX