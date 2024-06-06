England will play against Iceland in what will be a 2024 international friendly match. This detailed preview covers the venue and offers various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.
One of the long-standing challenges for English soccer is the absence of a Euro Championship in its trophy cabinet, making it the most elusive tournament since its inception. This year, as one of the main contenders, England will aim for a strong performance with the hope of winning the title.
To prepare, they seek to arrive in peak condition, and a friendly against an opponent like Iceland, though not among the best, can still present challenges. Iceland, having fallen behind compared to its strong performances in Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, is looking to face a strong rival to improve for future matches.
England vs Iceland: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (June 4)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 4)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Iceland: 6:45 PM
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 4)
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 4)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM (ET)
England vs Iceland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
Iceland Viaplay Iceland, Stöð 2 Sport
Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: Channel 4
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX