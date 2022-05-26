Erik ten Hag is said to be contemplating removing Harry Maguire's captaincy at Manchester United. Here, check out the three possible candicates to take over the role, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Taking over at Manchester United will be an enormous challenge for Erik ten Hag. For the first time this season, the club has been able to meet its goal of recruiting a new manager before current season ends.

Thus, they have signed Ajax coach Ten Hag to an initial three-year contract with a 12-month option. In the summer, the 52-year-old will begin working at Old Trafford.

It will take a lot of effort for the Dutchman to stop United's slump and bring them back in the hunt for silverware, as their trophy drought has now lasted five years. The captaincy will be one of several tough choices that Ten Hag must make as soon as he enters the building.

Harry Maguire to lose captaincy?

His captain will also be a decision that the Dutchman must make. It was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who awarded Harry Maguire the armband after Ashley Young's departure only a few months after arriving for the club. He has also come under criticism this season for his lack of defensive and leadership qualities.

Maguire is under increasing pressure to relinquish his leadership in favor of another player. With three playrs in contention, ESPN claims that the English defender might lose the captaincy for the next season. Let's check out the new potential United captains.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite all the rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to remain at Old Trafford this summer, and the 37-year-old scored 24 goals in 38 games this year. After appearing in 330 games for Manchester United over the course of two stints, the Portugal captain only led his side once last season, and that was in the Premier League against Wolverhampton.

Bruno Fernandes

In Maguire's absence, Bruno Fernandes took up the captain's armband late in the season, and the Portugal international put in another strong season, scoring 10 goals and assisting 14 more in 46 games. The midfielder has also signed a new deal with the Red Devils that would keep him with the club until June 2026, with the option of an additional year.

David De Gea

Although the team's defense struggled during the season, goalkeeper David De Gea performed well for the Red Devils.. Having played 487 times in all competitions over his 11 years at Old Trafford, the Spain international is an excellent choice for the job due to his proven track record.