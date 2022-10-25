The biggest name to not be in Qatar will take time to reenergize for the remainder of the season.

Erling Haaland will not be at the 2022 World Cup, and that is criminal. Haaland is one of, if not, the best soccer player in the world at the moment. The Manchester City striker is on an astonishing 22 goals in 15 games and is set to break many Premier League records this season.

Haaland’s Norway could not qualify for the 2022 World Cup, since he will not play in the tournament the goal machine is set to get much needed rest and relaxation.

Pep Guardiola knows how much Haaland takes care of himself and is expecting his striker returns ready to help Manchester City win the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Where will Erling Haaland be during the World Cup

According to Guardiola, Haaland will be having his vacation at Marbella and some time in Norway as well. “(Haaland) has a house in Marbella and he will go there. He will play golf, hopefully not eat and drink too much and come back in great shape for the second half of the league.

“It’s the first time in our lives it’ll happen [a mid-season World Cup] so we don’t know how the players will come back. If you have six players who are world champions, they will be really positive. Others may be depressed. Or the guys knocked out might have more holidays.

“With this incredible schedule, you’ve seen how many players will miss the World Cup because of this insane calendar,” Pep stated.

When discussing Haaland, the manager stated, “Apart from that, his work ethic — (Haaland) is one of the first to arrive and is one of the last to leave. He takes care of his body perfectly.”