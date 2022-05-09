Erling Haaland is reportedly set to sign with Manchester City this week and will be one of the Premier League’s highest earners.

The long transfer drama of Erling Haaland is set to come to an end as breaking news began to circulate on Monday that the 21-year-old goal scoring machine is set to join Manchester City next season. The transfer is set to be announced this week according to The Athletic.

Haaland was on the radar of many of the world’s top clubs for the last 4 seasons with Real Madrid and Manchester City being the only real viable options in the last year. Haaland had stayed calm of the swirling transfer rumors stating that he would analyze his situation and announce his future plans when the time was right.

Haaland along with PSG’s Kylian Mbappé are slated to become the next major stars of world Soccer. The Norwegian international has been nothing short of sensational for Borussia Dortmund scoring 85 goals in 88 matches, but his world class finishing was not able to win much in his three seasons at Dortmund, only winning a German cup. Now with Haaland’s move to Manchester City all but set details of just how much Haaland will be paid have begun to surface.

What will Erling Haaland’s Manchester City salary be?

According to The Athletic report, Haaland had decided to join Manchester City as early as last month with the Citizen’s activating the players release clause and agreeing to a five-year contract.

In terms of wages Haaland is expected to earn $618,000 a week at his new club, earning a wage similar to Kevin De Bruyne, but with bonuses and incremental wage rises it will eventually make him the club’s highest earner.

Given his track record it was clear that Haaland was going to receive a substantial wage increase and will now play for the same club his father, Alf-Inge Håland, once played for. Haaland had always been linked to a big move to Real Madrid but when Manchester City began to get serious about signing him, it seemed that the player born in Leeds, England was swayed to play in the Premier League.