The legendary Brazilian soccer player talked to Bolavip Brazil and referred to what is coming for his country. He also gave his candidates to win the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

When we talk about Cafu, we remember one of the best Brazilian players of all time. A man who won the World Cup twice, in 1994 and 2002, and in the last one he wore the captain's armband of the Brazilian national team.

Besides resilience and persistence, the former right-back also stood out for his winning career, considered one of the stars of the position in the history of the game. Cafu has stints in São Paulo, Real Zaragoza, Juventude, Palmeiras, Roma, and Milan, and the his trajectory has drawn attention for him to be chosen as an Ambassador of the Supreme Committee for the Delivery and Legacy of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In an exclusive interview with Bolavip Brasil, the legendary right back, who is also the official ambassador of Qatar 2022, gave a complete list of which, in his opinion, are the national teams that have the advantage to win the next World Cup.

Cafu's candidates to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

"Well, there are great teams that can win this World Cup in Qatar. Without a doubt, Brazil is one of the favorites. Then there are the great teams like Portugal, Italy that will play the WCQ playoff to see who qualifies; England, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Argentina, Belgium are teams that really can make a great World Cup," said the two-time world champion.

And as he gave the Scratch as a candidate, he was questioned about the lack of competition against opponents from Europe: "The fact that Brazil has not faced great teams in the world, especially European teams, does not mean that Brazil will have difficulties in the World Cup because all our players who are starters play in European soccer, so they are already used to it."

Cafu about the Club World Cup

Cafu also took the opportunity to mention the Club World Cup, which will take place at the beginning of February next year. Palmeiras, a team in which he played and which will represent Conmebol as the new champion of the Copa Libertadores 2021, will participate in the competition.

"Palmeiras is fully capable of beating Chelsea in the Club World Cup, as other big Brazilian clubs have already shown against big European teams," said the 51-year-old former soccer player.

Who was the best player for Cafu?

There is no doubt that Cafu has faced many soccer stars during his successful career. Not only at club level, but also playing with the Brazilian national team. However, he did not hesitate to choose the best one.

Cafu was full of praise for a fellow countryman, whom he considers the most outstanding in two aspects: "The best player I played with was Ronaldinho Gaucho, and the best player I played against was also Ronaldinho."

Watch the full exclusive interview with Cafu