In an exclusive interview with Bolavip on "Glorias de Seleccion", Argentine international goalkeeper Sergio Romero claimed Sergio 'Kun' Aguero had everything to be in the same tier as Lionel Messi.

Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who shone for La Albiceleste in their run to the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, recently sat down with Bolavip in an exclusive interview on the series “Glorias de Seleccion.”

One of the biggest quotes from the current Boca Juniors star had to do with his thoughts on Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero, claiming the Manchester City legend had the talent and potential to be considered one of the world’s best along with Lionel Messi.

“It could have been Messi, then Aguero. The only thing he (Aguero) lacked was wanting it,” Romero said. “If Kun mean to said ‘I’m going to compete against Leo Messi’… Then, if he had the conditions to be like Messi or win a Ballon d’Or is something else. But it would have been Messi – Aguero.”

A two-time World Cup veteran who had 96 caps for Argentina and winner of an Olympic gold medal next to Aguero and Messi in Beijing 2008, Romero spent more than a decade in Europe. In the Old Continent, the keeper played for the likes of AZ, AS Monaco, Sampdoria, Manchester United, and Venezia before returning to his home country to join Boca in 2022.

“In my opinion, the only thing Aguero lacked was wanting it. I mean, wanting to say ‘I’ll be there’. Because apart from that, he had everything,” the 37-year-old added.

The story of Messi and Aguero’s friendship

Born on June 24, 1987, Messi is only a year older than Aguero, who was born on June 2, 1988. Even though Leo moved to Barcelona at only 13, while Kun made his pro debut at 15 with Argentine giants Independiente, their paths have crossed early in their careers with the youth national teams.

In fact, Messi and Aguero were roommates during the 2005 U-20 FIFA World Cup, in which both of them played an instrumental role in Argentina’s road to the title. From then on, their bond only got stronger.

Argentinian forwards Lionel Messi (L) and Sergio Aguero gold medal pose during the men’s Olympic football tournament medal ceremony at the national stadium in Beijing during the Men’s Final between Nigeria and Argentina at the National Stadium on Day 15 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 23, 2008 in Beijing, China.

Leo and Kun went on to celebrate another title together at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, and while success eluded them at the senior level, they finally got to lift an international trophy as teammates at the 2021 Copa America.

A failed Messi-Aguero reunion on the club stage

Aguero and Messi almost joined forces at the club level for the first time in the summer of 2021, when Kun joined Barcelona from Manchester City as a free agent. But in a shocking turn of events, the Spanish side had to let Leo go as it couldn’t register him due to LaLiga salary cap rules.

Aguero is one of Argentina’s best strikers of all time, having shone in Europe for Atletico Madrid and Man City before a cardiac arrhythmia forced Kun to retire at Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero (L) of Manchester City FC speaks with Lionel Messi (R) of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City FC at Camp Nou on October 19, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.

Kun was contemporaneous with Messi’s prime years in the Old Continent, and while Leo always seemed to be on a tier of his own, Romero believes the striker had what it took to challenge the No. 10’s status.