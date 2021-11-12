The 33-year-old Argentine forward is sidelined at the moment for three months due to a heart arrhythmia discovered after a LaLiga match with Barcelona. Now a report indicates that things are more serious and could force Aguero to end his career.

Sergio Aguero has been diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia following Barcelona’s LaLiga match with Alaves which ended 1-1 on October 30th. The 33-year- old Argentine international was just getting his Barcelona career started when he suffered a health incident during the Alaves match where he was quickly rushed to the hospital.

After the game and upon medical review Barcelona issued the following statement: "Sergio Aguero has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure by Dr. Josep Brugada…He is out and for the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine his recovery process."

Now according to Catalunya Radio, Aguero’s heart condition could force him to retire. Here is more information regarding the health of Sergio Aguero.

Sergio Aguero could be forced to retire

Sergio Aguero had only begun to fit into the Barcelona fold after an injury kept him out of the lineup at the start of the season. Once available “El Kun” showed his scoring touch and scored in Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid. In total Aguero only played 4 league matches for Barcelona until the heart arrhythmia was discovered.

According to the radio report Aguero’s condition is not compatible with the intensity and workload of an athlete who competes at the highest level and could force Manchester City’s all-time leading scorer to retire prematurely.

Sergio Aguero’s comments regarding the report

Amid the report that his career could be over Aguero took to Twitter and stated the following: “Given the rumors, I want to inform all of you that I am following the indications of the club's doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive.”