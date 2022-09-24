Faroe Islands will face Turkey for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Turkey will visit Faroe Islands for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C1.

The Turkish team secured promotion to League B on Matchday last, while Lithuania will be relegated no matter what result they get in their game against Luxembourg. In other words, this Matchday will only serve the teams in this group to complete all the games in the competition. Not even in preparation for Qatar 2022 as none of the 4 qualified.

However, that doesn't mean you can't get anything out of this game. Turkey have a good team, with a lot of young players who should start to establish themselves. Also, it's time to find a good replacement for Yilmaz. Faroe Islands showed to have a good level compared to previous years, although of course they still have to improve a lot if they want to fight for important things. And this type of game is always positive to add experience.

Faroe Islands vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time

Faroe Islands will play against Turkey for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C1 this Sunday, September 25 at the Tórsvøllur Stadium in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands.

Faroe Islands vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

