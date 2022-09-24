Turkey will visit Faroe Islands for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).
The Turkish team secured promotion to League B on Matchday last, while Lithuania will be relegated no matter what result they get in their game against Luxembourg. In other words, this Matchday will only serve the teams in this group to complete all the games in the competition. Not even in preparation for Qatar 2022 as none of the 4 qualified.
However, that doesn't mean you can't get anything out of this game. Turkey have a good team, with a lot of young players who should start to establish themselves. Also, it's time to find a good replacement for Yilmaz. Faroe Islands showed to have a good level compared to previous years, although of course they still have to improve a lot if they want to fight for important things. And this type of game is always positive to add experience.
Faroe Islands vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time
Faroe Islands will play against Turkey for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C1 this Sunday, September 25 at the Tórsvøllur Stadium in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands.
Australia: 3:45 AM (September 26)
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 9:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 26)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 26)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 26)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 26)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 26)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 7:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM
Faroe Islands vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: OptusSport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Barbados: csport.tv
Botswana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: astro-go
Burundi: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
France: L'Equipe Web
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Liberia: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Nigeria: Super Sport Variety 2
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Rwanda: Super Sport Variety 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Eswatini: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ViX
Zambia: Super Sport Variety 2
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2