The FIFA Club World Cup 2021 will be played in early 2022. Here, check out when, where and how to watch the draw, and which teams will be competing.

The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup, to be played in early 2022, will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The champions of the continental soccer competitions, and one host, will take part in the competition with the goal of becoming the global champion. Bayern Munich are the current champions.

While the Club World Cup typically takes place in December, this time the 2021 edition will be played in early 2022, with the final dates to be confirmed. This edition was initially to be held in Japan, but the public health concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic forced the country to cancel his hosting commitment.

Chelsea, as current UEFA Champions League champions, and Palmeiras, as Copa Libertadores 2021 winners, are the favorites to take the trophy. The competition starts with a first-round game between hosts Al Jazira and Auckland City, followed by the second round, then semi-finals, then final.

FIFA Club World Cup Draw: Date

The draw for the 2021 Club World Cup will be held on Monday November 29, 2021 and it will take place at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. The draw will be hosted by Samantha Johnson. Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry will assist with the draw alongside FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yerza.

FIFA Club World Cup Draw: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch and stream the FIFA Club World Cup draw

You can watch the FIFA Club World Cup draw live on FIFA.com, and also FIFA’s official video streaming channels, including YouTube.

Which teams are in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021?