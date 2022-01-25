The World Cup Qualifiers resume this month and there are many decisive games. Here, check out if fans can attend the stadiums in South America, North America and Asia.

The FIFA 2022 World Cup is just around the corner. Some of the confederations are entering the final stages of the qualification tournaments and 13 teams have already booked their tickets for the biggest soccer event, which nobody wants to miss.

In the South American Qualifiers, Brazil and Argentina are already in Qatar 2022. However, there are still three spots left. Meanwhile, Canada, the USMNT and Mexico are fighting in the final round of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

With the decisive part of the qualifiers coming, fans all over the world want to attend the stadiums to support their team. However, not every country is allowing people to watch the games at the stadiums, depending on the situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Will spectators be allowed?

South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

Fans will be allowed to attend the stadiums in most countries. However, only the match between Colombia and Peru in Barranquilla, to be played on Friday, January 28, will be at full capacity. Meanwhile, the game between Ecuador and Brazil will be played without spectators due to the restrictions of the Ecuadorian government.

The rest of the matches will have spectators, but not at full capacity. For example, the match between Paraguay and Uruguay will be at 80% of the capacity, while Chile vs Argentina will be played at 60% of the capacity. Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Peru and Bolivia will also allow spectators.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

On the other hand, the matches between Mexico and Costa Rica, and between Panama and Jamaica will be played behind closed doors due to sanctions from the FIFA after homophobic chants. Meanwhile, the game between Jamaica and Mexico won’t have spectators due to the Covid-19 restrictions. The rest of the matches will have spectators.

AFC World Cup Qualifiers

In the AFC World Cup Qualifiers, Australia, Japan, Iran, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia will allow spectators into the stadiums. The match between Saudi Arabia and Oman will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City at full capacity, announced the Ministry of Sports on Tuesday. However, spectators must be vaccinated.