FPF President Pedro Proenca refuses to explain situation between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

The situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo that led him to leave the camp with Portugal and rendered him unavailable against Norway escalated further with Jorge Jesus, who explained that it was a misunderstanding. The matter is complex enough that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Pedro Proenca declined to disclose additional information.

The executive was also questioned about the situation between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus, but avoided getting into the details of the conversations between the two. “I am not going to offer those clarifications; these are perfectly normal conversations between coaches and players,” he explained. Proenca maintained that those matters belong to the technical domain and that the Federation presidency should not intervene.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player in history, and he has given more than two decades to Portuguese soccer. He is the biggest symbol of Portuguese soccer, and we should bow in respect to Cristiano Ronaldo. His place in the national team is deserved because of his sporting level, and there is absolutely no debate about that. He will always remain part of this group whenever he is technically fit and ready. Cristiano knows that this is how we feel about him.”

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Ronaldo’s awkward departure

The icon, present in all the titles Portugal have won in their history (one European Championship and two Nations Leagues), left camp two days after not playing a single minute in the match against Norway, despite the manager having him warm up during the second half.

President of Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proenca.

However, what seemed to bother CR7 the most were Jorge Jesus’s statements to the press on Wednesday, when he justified his decision not to bring him on and made it clear that “in the national team, I am in charge.”

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The forward published a statement of sorts on social media to announce his departure, avoiding specific details about the reasons, but highlighting that he was leaving “after listening to the manager’s press conference.”

In any case, a window now opens to attempt to bring both sides closer to a reconciliation, but time is of the essence. Portugal return to action in November, five weeks from now, to close out their participation in the Nations League group stage, although they have already secured their place in the March 2027 quarterfinals.

Key takeaways

Pedro Proenca declined to disclose details regarding conversations involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

declined to disclose details regarding conversations involving Cristiano Ronaldo. One European Championship and two Nations Leagues represent all titles in team history.

represent all titles in team history. March 2027 quarterfinals are already secured for Portugal in the Nations League.