Cristiano Ronaldo confirms leaving Portugal camp: ‘In due time, I will tell the truth’

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he has left Portugal’s national team camp ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Denmark. The decision comes amid the growing controversy surrounding his situation with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo addressed the situation publicly after speaking with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation. The Portugal captain made clear that his departure was a personal decision following the latest developments inside the national team.

The veteran did not reveal exactly what led to this controversial move, but his message suggested that there is more to the situation than what has been made public so far. Ronaldo indicated that he will eventually explain his reasons to the Portuguese people.

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Why is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo did not provide specific details about why he decided to leave the national team camp. However, he referenced the press conference held by Jorge Jesus and said he subsequently had a conversation with the president of the Portuguese federation before making his decision.

“After the National Team’s coach press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese federation, I have decided to leave the National Team training camp.”

Ronaldo then made it clear that he intends to explain the situation at a later time. The 41-year-old star emphasized his commitment to Portugal throughout his career while asking fans and teammates to focus on the upcoming match.

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“In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the National Team, to which I have always dedicated myself. Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates.”

The statement leaves the circumstances surrounding Ronaldo’s departure unresolved for now. With Portugal preparing to face Denmark without its captain, attention will remain on the relationship between Ronaldo and Jesus and on what the veteran forward eventually reveals about his decision. Furthermore, no one knows for sure if this could lead to CR7’s retirement from international soccer.

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed he left Portugal’s national team camp before the Denmark match.

he left Portugal’s national team camp before the Denmark match. The decision followed discussions with the Portuguese Football Federation president and coach.

and coach. The 41-year-old promised to tell the truth about his departure in due time.