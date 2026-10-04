Cristiano Ronaldo still welcome in Portugal as Jorge Jesus calls entire situation ‘a misunderstanding’

Jorge Jesus commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation and his departure from Portugal, making it clear that the entire matter was a misunderstanding.

Portugal come off a key 2-1 Nations League victory against Norway, but the focus of attention remains on how the situation develops between Cristiano Ronaldo—who left Portugal—and Jorge Jesus following a moment of tension. However, the manager shared his position once again after the match.

In his press conference, Jesus invited Ronaldo to return to Portugal whenever he wants. “I don’t know what is going to happen; to me, everything is open. He has to decide his life before the call-up. If he is playing and wants to be in the national team, he can return whenever he wants; why not? It was a misunderstanding and, in my opinion, it is easy to resolve. As far as I’m concerned, everything is good. When will it be resolved? I don’t know; we’ll see.”

The Portuguese manager opened the door for Cristiano to return to the national team and played down the severity of the events that occurred last week, when the Portuguese legend left camp because he felt betrayed by the coach.

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What happened between Ronaldo and Jesus?

Cristiano Ronaldo voluntarily left Portugal’s camp in Copenhagen last Wednesday, after warming up for the entire second half and not playing in Oslo, becoming the main topic of the manager’s press conference.

Jorge Jesus, Head Coach of Portugal, reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27.

This is something that had not happened in 18 years with Portugal, and Ronaldo also spoke out on social media. On his social media platforms, Cristiano confirmed that he spoke with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca before leaving camp, stating that “in due time” he would explain “the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons” behind his decision to leave the team.

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Jorge Jesus demonstrates his authority

Despite many divided opinions regarding what happened between Jesus and Ronaldo, the positive side for the manager is that results are on his side, showing that for now, he knows what he is doing.

The manager, who replaced Roberto Martinez, has won all four matches played: Wales (1-0), Norway (2-1), Denmark (4-2), and Haaland’s side once again (2-1). Portugal are now through to the Nations League quarterfinals.

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo voluntarily left camp in Copenhagen last Wednesday after not playing.

camp in Copenhagen last Wednesday after not playing. Pedro Proenca was spoken with before departing the national team camp.

before departing the national team camp. Quarterfinals of the Nations League were reached following four consecutive victories.