While Portugal remains eager to assert its dominance on the international stage, fans are left navigating a wave of uncertainty in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the national team.

No one in Portugal could have imagined on August 20, 2003, that a young player named Cristiano Ronaldo would forever alter the course of the national soccer team through his relentless leadership and goalscoring prowess. As he departed Portugal’s camp in the midst of the UEFA Nations League, his monumental legacy on the international stage remains undeniable.

To truly understand the seismic shift in Portuguese soccer, here is a look at the national team’s achievements before and after Ronaldo’s debut:

Metric / Milestone Before Ronaldo (1921 – Aug 2003) With Ronaldo (Aug 2003 – Present) Years Covered 82 Years ~23 Years World Cup Qualifications 3 (1966, 1986, 2002) 6 for 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) European Championship Qualifications 3 (1984, 1996, 2000) 6 for 6 (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024) Major Tournament Titles 0 2 (Euro 2016, Nations League 2019) Major Finals Reached 0 3 (Euro 2004, Euro 2016, Nations League 2019) Tournament Qualification Rate ~17% 100%

Advertisement

Despite head coach Jorge Jesus addressing their relationship, Ronaldo’s mid-tournament departure from the national team camp warrants close attention given the colossal impact he has made since stepping onto the pitch in August 2003. Jesus may have no regrets in how he handled the Ronaldo situation before his departure, but Portuguese fans are already missing CR7.

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership for Portugal

While no single player is larger than the team, Ronaldo approached his captaincy with unmatched gravity. Through sheer determination, he achieved historic milestones and elevated himself into the upper echelon of global sports icons.

Advertisement

Here are a few key moments that highlight the defining nature of Ronaldo’s leadership throughout his international career:

The touchline manager (Euro 2016 Final): After an early knee injury forced him off against host nation France, Ronaldo spent the remainder of the 120 minutes pacing the touchline alongside manager Fernando Santos. He actively directed traffic, shouted tactical adjustments, and willed his teammates to Portugal’s first-ever major international trophy.

After an early knee injury forced him off against host nation France, Ronaldo spent the remainder of the 120 minutes pacing the touchline alongside manager Fernando Santos. He actively directed traffic, shouted tactical adjustments, and willed his teammates to Portugal’s first-ever major international trophy. Psychological empowerment (Joao Moutinho penalty call): In the Euro 2016 quarterfinal shootout against Poland, Ronaldo famously sought out a hesitant João Moutinho, shouting, “Hey! Come take one! You hit them well… Be strong, God knows best.” Moutinho converted his spot-kick, showcasing Ronaldo’s knack for inspiring confidence in high-pressure moments.

In the Euro 2016 quarterfinal shootout against Poland, Ronaldo famously sought out a hesitant João Moutinho, shouting, “Hey! Come take one! You hit them well… Be strong, God knows best.” Moutinho converted his spot-kick, showcasing Ronaldo’s knack for inspiring confidence in high-pressure moments. Clutch performances under pressure: When qualification hung in the balance, Ronaldo routinely delivered. His legendary hat trick against Sweden in the 2014 World Cup playoff and his iconic hat trick against Spain at the 2018 World Cup stand out as masterclasses in leading by example.

As Portugal enters an uncertain era following his exit, the “Cristiano Era” leaves behind an indelible mark, and a towering legacy that may prove impossible for future generations to replicate.

Advertisement

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo debuted for the national team on August 20, 2003.

debuted for the national team on August 20, 2003. Portugal maintained a 100% tournament qualification rate during his era.

during his era. The team won its first-ever major trophy at Euro 2016 against France