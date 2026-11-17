Portugal faces Wales in a crucial UEFA Nations League clash, but Cristiano Ronaldo's absence adds another twist to the team's November campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s status is the main talking point ahead of Portugal‘s clash with Wales on Matchday 6 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The Portuguese national team faces an important test under Jorge Jesus.

His relationship has attracted considerable attention, particularly following his disagreement with Jesus over his role in the squad. The situation became even more complicated after he left the training camp in September.

Unfortunately for CR7 fans and international soccer, the superstar will not be available, as he has decided to retire from Portugal’s national team on November 5, 2026, ending a 23-year international career.

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What was Cristiano Ronaldo’s last game for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last game for Portugal was a 1-0 victory against Wales on September 24, 2026, in the UEFA Nations League. The match took place in Lisbon and ultimately became his final appearance for the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match (Source: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

He started the match and wore the captain’s armband as Portugal secured the victory. However, his time with the national team was approaching an unexpected end following disagreements with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role.

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Three days later, he remained on the bench for the entire 2-1 victory against Norway. The situation escalated when Jesus indicated that he did not intend to start the Al-Nassr forward in the subsequent game against Denmark.

He subsequently left Portugal’s training camp, triggering a dispute that attracted considerable attention. Although he later apologized to his teammates and expressed his willingness to continue representing Portugal, the Portuguese Football Federation imposed a 30-day suspension.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo retire from Portugal’s national team?

Cristiano Ronaldo retired from Portugal’s national team after a turbulent period involving head coach Jorge Jesus, growing tensions over his role in the squad and his decision to bring a 23-year international career to an end.

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However, the 41-year-old did not explicitly identify the disagreement with his coach as the reason for his retirement in his November 5 announcement. The situation escalated in September 2026, when he was left on the bench for Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League victory against Norway.

It was the first time since November 2024 that he had not played for the national team despite being neither injured nor suspended. The forward reportedly expected to feature, but Jesus ultimately did not bring him onto the field.

The disagreement continued after the match. He claimed that Jesus had broken his word twice, first regarding his expected playing time against Norway and later concerning an agreement about how the coach would publicly explain his absence.

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Age and the timing of his international career were also relevant factors. Ronaldo had already considered retiring after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Portugal was eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16.

However, in September, he explained that conversations with Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca had convinced him to continue because he still believed he could contribute to the national team.

On November 5, he finally announced his decision through an emotional social media video. Rather than focusing on his disagreement with Jesus, he reflected on his 23 years representing Portugal and explained that the time had come to hand over the No. 7 shirt to the next generation.

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Jorge Jesus later confirmed that he had not expected the announcement. The coach said he had intended to call him up for the November fixtures and had personally asked him to continue playing. However, he accepted that the decision belonged to the former captain.

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