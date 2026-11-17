Portugal needs its key players ready as Wales prepares for a demanding Matchday 6 showdown, but Bernardo Silva's name is drawing attention before kickoff. His presence could be a major talking point in this Nations League encounter.

Bernardo Silva will be one of Portugal‘s notable absences when the national team faces Wales on Matchday 6 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The midfielder had a brief but memorable appearance against Denmark.

He came off the bench to score the only goal in a 4-1 defeat. However, his night in Braga ended with concerns over his physical condition. He had undergone a medical assessment and was deemed unfit to continue with the national team.

The decision came as a setback for Jorge Jesus, who will have to prepare for the Cardiff showdown without one of Portugal’s most experienced midfielders and its newly appointed captain following Cristiano Ronaldo‘s retirement.

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What injury does Bernardo Silva have?

Bernardo Silva suffered a muscle-related issue in the back of his thigh (hamstring area) during Portugal’s 4-1 defeat to Denmark, ruling him out of the UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 clash against Wales.

Bernardo Silva #10 of Portugal (Source: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

However, further medical examinations in Madrid found no structural damage, according to Portugal national team clinical director Jose Carlos Noronha. The discomfort appeared at the end of the November 14 game in Braga.

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Although he had entered in the 79th minute and scored Portugal’s only goal, he experienced localized pain in the posterior part of his thigh after the final whistle. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) subsequently assessed him and decided he was not fit to play again just three days later.

Noronha explained that the medical staff considered it too risky to make Silva available against Wales. Even when ultrasound or MRI scans do not show structural damage, this type of muscular complaint can worsen if a player returns to training or competition too quickly.

There was, however, encouraging news regarding his recovery. The examinations performed in Madrid reportedly found no structural injury, with Noronha describing the problem as functional rather than structural.

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He estimated that this type of issue generally requires three to four days of recovery, followed by a gradual return, with players often ready within a week. That means his absence does not necessarily point to a long-term layoff.

Noronha even considered it perfectly normal for the midfielder to be available for Real Madrid’s next match against Celta Vigo on November 21, although his final status will depend on his recovery and the club’s medical assessment.

Who will replace Bernardo Silva in Portugal’s lineup against Wales?

Joao Neves is among the leading candidates to fill the midfield vacancy left by Bernardo Silva, with Vitinha also expected to start in Portugal’s midfield against Wales. However, Jorge Jesus will have to make several adjustments.

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Neves and Joao Palhinha are expected to form the midfield partnership, while Bruno Fernandes will operate in a more advanced role. Joao Felix is also expected to feature in the attacking setup, alongside Pedro Neto and Goncalo Ramos.

Another option for Jesus is to use Francisco Trincao, who is among the players considered for a more prominent role. Portugal also has Joao Cancelo available again after he served his suspension, giving the coach another option.

Key takeaways

Bernardo Silva will miss Portugal’s Matchday 6 clash against Wales due to a hamstring issue.

due to a hamstring issue. Further medical examinations in Madrid found no structural damage , requiring three to four days recovery.

, requiring three to four days recovery. Joao Neves is among the leading candidates to replace Bernardo Silva in Portugal’s midfield.