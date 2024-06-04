France will face Luxembourg in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Kylian Mbappe’s France will play against Luxembourg in a 2024 international friendly game. Explore this detailed preview of the match, revealing its venue and presenting a variety of viewing options customized to your preferences. Whether through conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

One of the main candidates for Euro 2024 are undoubtedly France, the World Cup runners-up, who will seek to win the continental tournament, taking important revenge for what happened in the final in Qatar. To achieve this, they are preparing in the best way possible.

That is why the French team will play friendlies against a rival that has grown significantly in recent years. Luxembourg have gradually become a team with a certain level of prestige, very different from what it was not many years ago, when beating them was almost an obligation. They now have the chance to face a strong rival, and they will seek to take advantage of it.

France vs Luxembourg: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (June 6)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 6)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 6)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 6)

Italy: 9:00 PM

Luxembourg: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 6)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

France vs Luxembourg: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov TF1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252

Luxembourg: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX