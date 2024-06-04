Kylian Mbappe’s France will play against Luxembourg in a 2024 international friendly game. Explore this detailed preview of the match, revealing its venue and presenting a variety of viewing options customized to your preferences. Whether through conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.
One of the main candidates for Euro 2024 are undoubtedly France, the World Cup runners-up, who will seek to win the continental tournament, taking important revenge for what happened in the final in Qatar. To achieve this, they are preparing in the best way possible.
That is why the French team will play friendlies against a rival that has grown significantly in recent years. Luxembourg have gradually become a team with a certain level of prestige, very different from what it was not many years ago, when beating them was almost an obligation. They now have the chance to face a strong rival, and they will seek to take advantage of it.
France vs Luxembourg: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (June 6)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 6)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (June 6)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 6)
Italy: 9:00 PM
Luxembourg: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 6)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
France vs Luxembourg: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov TF1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252
Luxembourg: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX