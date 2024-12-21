Lionel Messi's new teammates: Inter Miami pick two players in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft

Javier Mascherano, the new head coach of Inter Miami following Gerardo Martino’s departure, is already collaborating with club officials to reshape the team for the upcoming season. In the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, the Herons selected two players who will join the roster alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and the rest of the team’s stars.

Inter Miami traded their first-round pick (22nd overall) to Los Angeles FC in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money for 2025 and a natural second-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. As a result, the Herons’ activity was limited to the later rounds, but they secured two promising players.

Bailey Sparks and Michael Appiah were selected by Inter Miami to bolster their roster for the upcoming MLS season. Sparks, a 21-year-old midfielder from Texas, was taken as the 52nd overall pick from Southern Methodist University. During the 2024 season, Sparks was a standout performer for the SMU Mustangs, starting all 21 matches, scoring 9 goals, and providing 10 assists.

Appiah, originally from Ghana, was picked 82nd overall. The forward’s journey has included stints at Multnomah University and Arizona Western College before playing for Florida International University in 2024. At FIU, Appiah scored 4 goals in 18 games, showcasing his potential as a dynamic attacking option.

Both Sparks and Appiah will bring depth and fresh energy to Inter Miami’s squad, giving coach Javier Mascherano additional options as the team prepares for a busy season of competitions. However, breaking into a star-studded lineup featuring players like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will be a challenge, requiring them to work hard to secure their place on the team.

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas and coach Javier Mascherano speak with the press.

How did Inter Miami’s 2024 Draft picks perform?

In the 2024 MLS Draft, Inter Miami selected four players to strengthen their roster. Among them, Italian midfielder Yannick Bright stood out as a significant contributor throughout the season. Under coach Gerardo Martino, Bright participated in 25 MLS matches, including two playoff games against Atlanta United, and featured in four Leagues Cup games, proving to be a valuable addition to the squad.

Forward Leo Afonso also made an impact, appearing in 11 MLS matches, two Leagues Cup games, and one CONCACAF Champions Cup game, showcasing his potential as a depth option. Meanwhile, Pep Casas saw limited action in the MLS, playing just two league games, but he gained valuable experience with numerous appearances in MLS Next Pro, a path also followed by Ryan Carmichael.

The Herons need stars

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas recently emphasized the club’s commitment to strengthening the roster, targeting quality additions to key areas. While rumors have swirled about potential moves for stars like Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne, no official announcements have been made.

However, there has been notable activity on the departures front. Midfielder Diego Gomez, a standout during the 2024 season, was sold to Brighton & Hove Albion for $15 million. Meanwhile, Leonardo Campana joined the New England Revolution in a deal that included $2.5 million in General Allocation Money and two international roster slots for 2025 and 2026.