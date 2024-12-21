Michael Owen, one of the most iconic players in English soccer and a Liverpool legend, rose to stardom with his dazzling performances that earned him the Ballon d’Or in 2001—making him the second-youngest player in history to win the award, behind Ronaldo Nazario. Since retiring in 2013, Owen has remained connected to the sport as an analyst, and he recently weighed in on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

In an interview with TNT Sports Mexico, Owen admitted the difficulty of choosing between the two but ultimately gave the edge to Messi. “I think naturally, Messi is the best player I’ve ever seen. He was just born to be great,” Owen explained. “Meanwhile, I love the way Ronaldo has worked so hard to be as good as he is, showing similar qualities and earning a rightful spot in this conversation.”

“Messi doesn’t even look like he’s trying, and it just comes so naturally—it’s incredible,” continued the former Real Madrid forward. “Ronaldo, I have to say, was always the first to arrive at training and the last to leave. His diet, preparation, and time in the gym are unmatched.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He lives and has absolutely forged his entire career, and I admire him for that. They are two very different individuals who’ve both reached the absolute pinnacle. One was a gift from God, and the other had to work to achieve it. It’s a fascinating combination,” the Englishman concluded, expressing his admiration for both superstars.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus FC is challenged by Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during a UEFA Champions League game. (IMAGO / Nicolo Campo)

Advertisement

Owen reflects on winning the Ballon d’Or in 2001

In the same interview, Owen admitted that he didn’t fully enjoy winning the Ballon d’Or when he did. “I feel happier about it now than I did back then,” Owen revealed. “When you’re a player competing at the elite level and winning major trophies, it doesn’t feel as fulfilling as it should. I just wanted everything, and once you win something, it no longer matters—you’re already chasing the next goal.”

Advertisement

see also Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller chooses the greatest player in soccer history

“I felt happy at the moment, but it’s a bit embarrassing when you see me lifting the trophy at Anfield. I’m smiling, but I just wanted the game to start and to get on with it,” Owen added.

Advertisement

The best player in Premier League history, according to Owen

The former Manchester United striker also named Thierry Henry as the greatest player in Premier League history. “Thierry Henry,” Owen declared. “There hasn’t been anyone in the Premier League who made me think, ‘Oh no,’ quite like him—whether it was Alan Shearer, Drogba, Van Nistelrooy, or any other great player.”

“Once Henry adapted and started scoring all those goals, I looked at him and thought, ‘I’ll never win the Premier League Golden Boot again as long as he’s here,’” Owen admitted. “He was different—unreal passing, his pace, his finishing, his strategy, his stature. I feel Thierry was the best player.”

Advertisement