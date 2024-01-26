Fulham vs Newcastle: How to Watch Live, TV Channel and Streaming Options in Your Country on January 27, 2024

Fulham will play against Newcastle this Saturday, January 27 in what will be the second leg of the 2023/2024 FA Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The round of 32 of the FA Cup is underway, and although it typically features many teams from the lower tiers of English football, there are moments when it yields clashes of significant interest. This is certainly the case with this upcoming match.

On one hand, we have Fulham, a team positioned mid-table in the Premier League. For them, this competition along with the Carabao Cup represents the primary objectives for the semester. However, their opponents will be none other than Newcastle, a team that has fallen short of expectations but remains a formidable adversary.

Fulham vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (January 28)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (January 28)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (January 28)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (January 28)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (January 28)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (January 28)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Philippines: 8:00 AM (January 28)

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (January 28)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Fulham vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, DirecTV GO

Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus

Denmark: TV3 MAX Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV

Jamaica : ESPN2 Caribbean: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go sooka, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: ITV 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX

USA: ESPN+