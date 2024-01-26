Fulham will play against Newcastle this Saturday, January 27 in what will be the second leg of the 2023/2024 FA Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The round of 32 of the FA Cup is underway, and although it typically features many teams from the lower tiers of English football, there are moments when it yields clashes of significant interest. This is certainly the case with this upcoming match.
On one hand, we have Fulham, a team positioned mid-table in the Premier League. For them, this competition along with the Carabao Cup represents the primary objectives for the semester. However, their opponents will be none other than Newcastle, a team that has fallen short of expectations but remains a formidable adversary.
Fulham vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (January 28)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (January 28)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (January 28)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (January 28)
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (January 28)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (January 28)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Philippines: 8:00 AM (January 28)
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (January 28)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Fulham vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, DirecTV GO
Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus
Denmark: TV3 MAX Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV
Jamaica : ESPN2 Caribbean: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Go sooka, Astro Supersport 4
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ
Nigeria SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: ITV 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX
USA: ESPN+