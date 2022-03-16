Galatasaray play against Barcelona at the Second Leg of the 2021 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Galatasaray and Barcelona meet in a Second Leg game of the 2021 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. This game will take place at NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul on March 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM (ET). Visitors are favorites despite all the slow process they have been through. Here is all the detailed information about this Europa League potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Galatasaray did a good job stopping Barcelona on the road, it was a tough game where Galatasaray stopped the offensive attacks from the home team from the first minute of the game. The turkish team barely touched the ball with only 37% ball possession.

Barcelona lost their intensity in the second half of the game after trying in every possible way to penetrate the visitors' defensive wall. Barcelona attacked 77 times with a total of 14 shots on goal and 13 corners in favor.

Galatasaray probable lineup

Galatasaray won a recent game in their local league against Besiktas 2-1 at home just after drawing against Barcelona 0-0 on the road. Despite the two recent good results the Turks have a negative record in the local league with 10-8-11 and the team is scoring an average of 1.34 goals per game and the defense is allowing 1.45 goals per game.

Domenec Torrent, Galatasaray's head coach, said after the game against Barcelona “...Tonight we were physically strong; we are improving as a team…” referring to the good defensive work that the team had on the road.

This is the likely Galatasaray’s lineup for this game: Pena (GK), Boey (DF), Marcao (DF), Nelsson (DF), Van Aanholt (DF), Antalyali (MF), Kutlu (MF), Kilinc (MF), Feghouli (MF), Akturkoglu (FW), Mohamed (FW).

Barcelona probable lineup

Barcelona could not win the game despite dominating ball possession with 77% throughout the game. All 14 corners were wasted in the first leg against Galatasaray, despite all the dominance Barcelona's top scorers could do nothing to win the game.

Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona's head coach, said “..we've not lost everything thanks to this result, nor have we put ourselves in a winning position. We go to Istanbul needing to win to go through – just like when we went to Naples..” in reference to the draw against Galatasaray, which for him is nothing more than an opportunity to inspire the players to win on the road.

This is the likely Barcelona’s lineup for this game: Ter Stegen (GK), Dest (DF), Araujo (DF), Garcia (DF), Alba (DF), Pedri (MF), Busquets (MF), De Jong (MF), Traore (FW), Aubameyang (FW), Torres (FW).

