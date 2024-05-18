The archrivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe will face against each other in an exciting encounter for the Matchday 37 of the 2023/2024 Turkish Super League. In this guide, you’ll find detailed information about the match, including how to watch it on television or via live stream in your country.
[Watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe y for FREE in the US on Fubo]
It is the penultimate Matchday of the Turkish Super League, and while the champions have already been determined, Turkish soccer still holds many intriguing prospects for fans. Among them is undoubtedly a new edition of the Derby, pitting the two best teams of the 2023/2024 season against each other.
Galatasaray, with 99 points, clinched the tournament title, but they undoubtedly aim for more. What better way to conclude a successful season than with a victory in the Derby? Fenerbahce, on the other hand, are determined not to allow it. Despite securing the runners-up spot and not contending for anything further, they will do everything possible to spoil the party for their archrivals.
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (May 20)
Canada: 12:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (May 20)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Turkey: 7:00 PM
USA: 12:00 PM (ET)
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
France: beIN Sports 1 beIN SPORTS CONNECT Free
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Mexico: Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
Turkey: TOD, beIN CONNECT Turkey beIN, Sports 1 Turkey
USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT