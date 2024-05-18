Galatasaray will face Fenerbahçe in a game valid for the Matchday 37 of the 2023/2024 Turkish Super League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

It is the penultimate Matchday of the Turkish Super League, and while the champions have already been determined, Turkish soccer still holds many intriguing prospects for fans. Among them is undoubtedly a new edition of the Derby, pitting the two best teams of the 2023/2024 season against each other.

Galatasaray, with 99 points, clinched the tournament title, but they undoubtedly aim for more. What better way to conclude a successful season than with a victory in the Derby? Fenerbahce, on the other hand, are determined not to allow it. Despite securing the runners-up spot and not contending for anything further, they will do everything possible to spoil the party for their archrivals.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (May 20)

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (May 20)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Turkey: 7:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Michy Batshuayi of Fenerbahce – IMAGO / Middle East Images

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

France: beIN Sports 1 beIN SPORTS CONNECT Free

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

Turkey: TOD, beIN CONNECT Turkey beIN, Sports 1 Turkey

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT