Clippers' James Harden sends strong warning to NBA about LeBron, Curry's retirement

For the past 15 years, the NBA has been defined by the dominance of stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and James Harden. Week after week, these players have captivated fans with record-breaking performances and extraordinary talent. However, as the twilight of their careers approaches, the Los Angeles Clippers star took a moment to acknowledge the fleeting nature of greatness.

Speaking in an interview shared by journalist Joey Linn on his X account, Harden discussed the significance of the Christmas Day matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. “It was amazing,” Harden said. “Me and Steph was talking about that after the game as well. We love to hoop. Father Time is undefeated, it’s a real thing. For us—and I know LeBron probably feels the same way—we love the game of basketball.”

The 35-year-old guard urged fans to savor this era of basketball excellence. “I hope the fans and people who really enjoy basketball, love the game of basketball, can embrace and cherish these moments,” he added. Harden then issued a stark warning: “Once players like us are gone, it’s like… I don’t know, we’ll never see them again. But we love the game. We hope you guys do too.”

Harden, Curry, and LeBron have undeniably raised the standard of excellence in the NBA. Harden recently climbed to second place on the league’s all-time three-point scoring list, trailing only Curry. Meanwhile, LeBron continues to add to his legacy as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. These milestones reflect the incredible talent, sacrifice, and competitive drive that have defined their generation.

LeBron James 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers is defended by James Harden 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden knows the end is near

An integral part of Harden’s message was a call for fans to appreciate the game and the elite players who have shaped it, as their time in the league is finite. He candidly spoke about the challenges that come with aging as a professional athlete. “Now we’ve just got these little nagging injuries that, when you’re younger, you probably just don’t get,” Harden explained. “But as you get older, it’s like, ‘Damn, my knee hurts a little bit.’”

Despite these challenges, Harden emphasized the enduring passion he and his peers have for the game. “It’s weird, but it’s a part of life,” he acknowledged. “We’re just gonna continue to grind this thing out, man, and enjoy it. It’s all we’ve been doing our entire lives—and we’re very good at it.”

Harden’s unfinished business

Despite his individual accolades, Harden still lacks one achievement that defines legends like James and Curry: a championship. LeBron has secured four NBA titles with three different teams, while Steph has cemented his legacy with four championships as the cornerstone of the Golden State Warriors.

James Harden, however, remains in search of his first ring. After coming close early in his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his stints with the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers fell short of NBA Finals appearances. Now with the Los Angeles Clippers, the guard faces a dual challenge: winning his first championship and delivering the Clippers their first-ever title. As Harden navigates the final years of his career, his reflections serve as a reminder to fans of the greatness they’re witnessing—and the inevitability of its end.

