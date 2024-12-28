NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa doubtful for Dolphins' matchup against Browns

The Miami Dolphins, navigating a season filled with ups and downs, entered Week 17 clinging to their slim NFL playoff hopes. However, their chances took another hit ahead of Sunday’s crucial matchup against the Cleveland Browns as star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received a grim injury update.

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, shared via X (formerly Twitter), the Dolphins downgraded Tagovailoa to doubtful due to a lingering hip injury. “Dolphins are downgrading Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful for Sunday’s game at Cleveland due to a hip injury, per sources. Tagovailoa still is pushing to play Sunday, but if he can’t, Tyler Huntley would be in line to replace him,” Schefter reported.

Tagovailoa, who earlier this season overcame a concussion to reignite the Dolphins’ playoff hopes, has struggled with injuries throughout the year. Despite finishing Miami’s Week 16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, his hip issue has worsened, putting his availability for the critical game against Cleveland in serious doubt.

Huntley and Thompson: next men up

If Tagovailoa is unable to suit up, Tyler Huntley is expected to take the reins under center, with Skylar Thompson elevated to the active roster as his backup. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network also noted the move, stating, “Dolphins have elevated 3rd string QB Skylar Thompson to active roster – a sign that Tua Tagovailoa won’t be available to play vs. Browns with his hip injury.”

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tyler Huntley

While the Dolphins are facing this quarterback conundrum, it’s not all bad news. The Browns are also dealing with injuries of their own heading into Week 17, potentially leveling the playing field for Miami.

Profile: Tyler Huntley’s style and NFL experience

Tyler Huntley entered the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent from the University of Utah. Known for his mobility, ability to extend plays, and consistent arm strength at short and intermediate ranges, Huntley has proven himself capable in emergency situations. During his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, he stepped up admirably in Lamar Jackson’s absence, showcasing composure under pressure and a knack for executing fast-paced, dynamic offenses.

Miami’s offensive scheme, which emphasizes quick tempo and short passes to open the field, could complement Huntley’s strengths. However, his success will hinge on making quick decisions and protecting the football—two critical elements to sustaining the Dolphins’ offensive flow.

Challenges in a critical moment

Leading a team during a must-win game is no small task, and Huntley will face immense pressure in Cleveland. The Browns’ defense, led by pass-rushing phenom Myles Garrett, is notorious for its aggressive approach. Huntley’s ability to stay poised under pressure and avoid costly mistakes will be vital to Miami’s chances of success.

Additionally, building chemistry with top offensive weapons like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in such a short time frame presents another hurdle. While Huntley has worked with the team as a backup, syncing with the rhythm and style of the starting lineup under game-day conditions is a significant test of his adaptability.

The Dolphins’ playoff hopes hang in the balance as they prepare for Sunday’s critical clash, and Tyler Huntley will play a pivotal role in determining whether Miami’s postseason dreams stay alive.