Gleyber Torres, the Venezuelan second baseman, has officially signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Detroit Tigers, according to reports, following seven MLB seasons as a key player for the New York Yankees.

Torres broke his silence on Saturday, revealing that the New York Yankees did not offer him a contract during free agency before he signed with the Tigers, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

“After the World Series, I got a lot of phone calls from other teams and just focused on getting an opportunity in another place. I feel like I have to play where somebody wants to give the best for me, and I just want to be available to do the best for the team,” Torres said.

“I’ve got great friends there, great communication with the entire organization. I feel proud of myself for being with the Yankees for seven years, but now I’m with Detroit and just really happy they gave me the opportunity to play next year. I think they have other priorities and I’m not on the list. I’m good,” he added.

A Bright Prospect in New York

Torres joined the Yankees in 2016 as part of a trade with the Chicago Cubs for closer Aroldis Chapman. He quickly became one of baseball’s top prospects and, during his first two seasons in the Bronx (2018 and 2019), established himself as one of the American League’s premier second basemen.

In 2018, Torres earned an All-Star selection and finished third in the voting for the American League Rookie of the Year after hitting .271/.340/.480 with 24 home runs and 77 RBIs. His best season came in 2019 when he posted a .278 batting average, a .337 on-base percentage, and a .535 slugging percentage, accompanied by 38 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 96 runs scored.

A New Chapter in Detroit

Torres’ move to the Detroit Tigers marks the start of a new chapter in his MLB career. In Detroit, he will have the opportunity to play a pivotal role and potentially rediscover his best form.

For the Yankees, Torres’ departure signifies the end of an era with a player once viewed as the future of the franchise. Now, the Tigers will look to capitalize on Torres’ talent and experience as they aim to strengthen their infield and compete in the upcoming season.

