In an international friendly, Euro hosts Germany are poised to take on Ukraine in what promises to be an engaging clash. Delve into this comprehensive overview of the match, unveiling its venue and offering an array of viewing options tailored to your preferences. Whether via traditional television broadcasts or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.
[Watch Germany vs Ukraine live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
Germany, as hosts of the upcoming Euro 2024, had limited activity during the Euro qualifying Matchdays, mainly confined to friendlies, which lack the weight of official matches. Consequently, they must thoroughly prepare to fulfill their role effectively on home turf.
After enduring several years of underwhelming performances in international tournaments, Germany are determined to reverse this trend. They aim to prepare meticulously to avoid a repeat the ridicules witnessed in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Their opponents, Ukraine, are similarly focused on preparing for the continental tournament.
Germany vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (June 4)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 4)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (June 4)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 4)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 4)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Ukraine: 9:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM (ET)
Germany vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
Germany: Das Erste
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Ukraine: Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus