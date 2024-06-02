Germany will face off against Ukraine in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Germany vs Ukraine: Where and how to watch live this 2024 international friendly game

In an international friendly, Euro hosts Germany are poised to take on Ukraine in what promises to be an engaging clash. Delve into this comprehensive overview of the match, unveiling its venue and offering an array of viewing options tailored to your preferences. Whether via traditional television broadcasts or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

Germany, as hosts of the upcoming Euro 2024, had limited activity during the Euro qualifying Matchdays, mainly confined to friendlies, which lack the weight of official matches. Consequently, they must thoroughly prepare to fulfill their role effectively on home turf.

After enduring several years of underwhelming performances in international tournaments, Germany are determined to reverse this trend. They aim to prepare meticulously to avoid a repeat the ridicules witnessed in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Their opponents, Ukraine, are similarly focused on preparing for the continental tournament.

Germany vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (June 4)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 4)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 4)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 4)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 4)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Ukraine: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

Trainer Segiy Rebrov (Ukraine) – IMAGO / Schüler

Germany vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: Das Erste

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Ukraine: Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus