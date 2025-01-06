Trending topics:
Former Real Madrid young star Nico Paz names the greatest soccer player of all time

Nico Paz, former Real Madrid youth player, confidently named the greatest soccer player of all time without hesitation.

Nico Paz of Como 1907 looks on during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and ACF Fiorentina.
Nico Paz of Como 1907 looks on during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and ACF Fiorentina.

By Gianni Taina

The debate over the greatest soccer player of all time is one that’s sparked countless discussions, with names like Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Pelé, and Cristiano Ronaldo frequently surfacing. When it came time for former Real Madrid youth star Nico Paz to weigh in, he didn’t hold back.

The Spanish-born, Argentina-citizen midfielder, who was raised in the prestigious Real Madrid academy during Cristiano Ronaldo’s prime, now finds himself playing alongside Messi on the Argentina national team. Despite his connections to both players, Paz made his choice clear without any hesitation or concern for criticism.

It’s a dream to be next to the best player in history, someone I’ve been watching since I was a kid,” said Paz about Messi. The 20-year-old, who now plays for Como in Italy’s Serie A, went on to share what it felt like to assist Messi in Argentina’s 6-0 win over Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier. “Being able to assist him is the best thing that has happened to me,” Paz said.

Connecting with Messi isn’t very difficult. In the end, he’s the best. It’s normal…Paz concluded in an interview following his strong performance during the FIFA window with the Argentina national team.

Lionel Messi of Argentina greets teammate Nico Paz after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia. (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi of Argentina greets teammate Nico Paz after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia. (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Messi’s praise for Nico Paz

Following Argentina’s 6-0 demolition of Bolivia, Messi took the opportunity to praise his young teammate. “He has a lot of quality, and he’s very young. He understands the game well,” Messi said. “He’s with a coach I know and care about a lot (Cesc Fàbregas)”.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate takes a jab at Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate takes a jab at Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

“Regardless of his age, Nico has an incredible mentality,” Messi continued. “That’s why he’s where he is today. I hope he keeps growing, and we can help him as he did today—he played minutes and enjoyed it. In this team, he’ll feel it; he has a lot of talent”.

Carlo Ancelotti weighs in on Nico Paz’s future

Paz, who joined Real Madrid’s academy in 2016, quickly made his mark with the club’s B team before making his debut with the first team in 2023. In 2024, he was sold to Como, but Real Madrid retains a buy-back option.

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has kept a close eye on Paz’s progress. “He’s very good and has great talent,” Ancelotti said during an interview with Radio Rai 1. “This season away from Real Madrid has been very good for him”.

We are definitely following his development closely. He can absolutely be part of Real Madrid’s future. We’re continuously monitoring his progress at Como,” Ancelotti added.

