Gio Reyna has played only 270 minutes in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund this season. In a season where the young American was supposed to have a coming out party, his manager Edin Terzić had other plans as he favored other players over Reyna.



Fast forward to January and Reyna, who is now a client of super-agent Jorge Mendes, and his father Claudio Reyna went to Dortmund to find out what’s the future of his son at the German club, came to the conclusion that a move away from Dortmund is the right path.



Now various reports out of Italy are reporting that Fiorentina have stepped in and are “very serious” about signing the 21-year-old American on loan for the remainder of the season.



Gio Reyna to Serie A?



According to Luca Cilli, Fiorentina has contacted Reyna and Dortmund and is one of the main targets for La Viola. Unlike Reyna’s other suitors, Sevilla and Nottingham Forest, Fiorentina are sixth in Serie A, and it would be a move to a club that needs help but is at least fighting for European positions.



Marseille is also interested in Reyna, but France does not seem to be a priority option for the Reyna camp.



Edin Terzić on Gio Reyna



Edin Terzić stated to the media when asked about Reyna’s lack of playing time, “Gio is a fantastic player. Of course, he’s not happy when he’s not playing. You could see that Gio is capable of influencing the game from the bench.



“He was very confident on the ball, managed to create a few dangerous situations, but was a bit unlucky with his finishing in one or two situations” after playing in Borussia Dortmund’s last match against VfL Bochum.