Where to watch Inter vs Como live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Inter will face off against Como in Matchday 17 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season, promising an exciting showdown. Fans in the United States can tune in live to catch all the action—check the broadcast and streaming details to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Atalanta and Napoli’s recent victories have tightened the pressure on Inter, who must secure a win to stay in contention at the top of the standings. The Nerazzurri currently sit on 34 points, trailing Napoli by four and Atalanta by six, but they still have a game in hand.

A win in that matchup and their Matchday 17 clash could propel them to the summit. Their next challenge is against Como, a struggling side with just 15 points, teetering one point above the relegation zone and desperate to climb to safety.

When will the Inter vs Como match be played?

Inter take on Como in a Matchday 17 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Friday, December 20. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Alessandro Gabrielloni of Calcio Como – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Inter vs Como: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Inter vs Como in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Inter and Como will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.