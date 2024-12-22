Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Nationals nearing deal with World Series champion for first base role

Another team making quiet but strategic adjustments in the player market is the Washington Nationals, who are reportedly close to signing a former World Series-winning first baseman.

Manager Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals looks on during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park on August 31, 2024 in Washington, DC.
© Getty ImagesManager Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals looks on during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park on August 31, 2024 in Washington, DC.

By Richard Tovar

The Washington Nationals endured a challenging 2024 season, finishing with a 71-91 record. They landed in fourth place in the NL East, behind the Mets but ahead of the Marlins. The team struggled across most months, particularly in July and September, when they posted identical 10-16 records.

Despite the tough season, the Nationals are making moves to add experienced players. According to Jeff Passan, the team has acquired Nathaniel Lowe, a 2023 World Series champion with the Texas Rangers, to bolster their roster.

Lowe, 29, began his MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019, spending two seasons with them before joining the Rangers in 2021. Over his career, he’s recorded a .272 batting average, 89 home runs, and 329 RBIs.

Advertisement

In 2024, the Nationals relied on Joey Gallo to cover first base. Gallo appeared in 76 games and had 260 plate appearances, producing 24 runs, 36 hits, and 102 strikeouts—a largely unproductive stint. With his contract now expired, it’s unlikely he will return in 2025.

Advertisement

Lowe’s Arrival Eases Meneses’ Departure

Another first baseman departing the Nationals is Joey Meneses, who contributed during the 2024 season by appearing in 76 games. Meneses delivered 65 hits, a slightly better output than Gallo. He recently signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

NBA News: Coach and teammate of Jayson Tatum assert he has greatness locked in
NBA

NBA News: Coach and teammate of Jayson Tatum assert he has greatness locked in

WNBA News: Chicago Sky's new hire could be key to Angel Reese's development
WNBA

WNBA News: Chicago Sky's new hire could be key to Angel Reese's development

NBA News: Paolo Banchero loses key Magic teammate for the rest of the season
NBA

NBA News: Paolo Banchero loses key Magic teammate for the rest of the season

NBA News: Thunder make $81m move to help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
NBA

NBA News: Thunder make $81m move to help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Better Collective Logo