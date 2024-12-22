MLB News: Nationals nearing deal with World Series champion for first base role

The Washington Nationals endured a challenging 2024 season, finishing with a 71-91 record. They landed in fourth place in the NL East, behind the Mets but ahead of the Marlins. The team struggled across most months, particularly in July and September, when they posted identical 10-16 records.

Despite the tough season, the Nationals are making moves to add experienced players. According to Jeff Passan, the team has acquired Nathaniel Lowe, a 2023 World Series champion with the Texas Rangers, to bolster their roster.

Lowe, 29, began his MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019, spending two seasons with them before joining the Rangers in 2021. Over his career, he’s recorded a .272 batting average, 89 home runs, and 329 RBIs.

In 2024, the Nationals relied on Joey Gallo to cover first base. Gallo appeared in 76 games and had 260 plate appearances, producing 24 runs, 36 hits, and 102 strikeouts—a largely unproductive stint. With his contract now expired, it’s unlikely he will return in 2025.

Lowe’s Arrival Eases Meneses’ Departure

Another first baseman departing the Nationals is Joey Meneses, who contributed during the 2024 season by appearing in 76 games. Meneses delivered 65 hits, a slightly better output than Gallo. He recently signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets.